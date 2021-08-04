Will stock surge before Earnings results? ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Earnings results for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

ANSYS last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS has generated $5.03 earnings per share over the last year ($5.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.3. Earnings for ANSYS are expected to grow by 14.78% in the coming year, from $5.48 to $6.29 per share. ANSYS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. ANSYS will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10156465”.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ANSYS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $321.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.00%. The high price target for ANSS is $392.00 and the low price target for ANSS is $100.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ANSYS does not currently pay a dividend. ANSYS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ANSYS insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $556,200.00 in company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of ANSYS is held by insiders. 89.07% of the stock of ANSYS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ANSYS are expected to grow by 14.78% in the coming year, from $5.48 to $6.29 per share. The P/E ratio of ANSYS is 70.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of ANSYS is 70.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.19. ANSYS has a PEG Ratio of 5.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ANSYS has a P/B Ratio of 7.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

