Must-See Earnings Estimates for: APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Earnings results for APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

APA last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business earned $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for APA are expected to decrease by -10.58% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $2.79 per share. APA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. APA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6953249”.

Analyst Opinion on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for APA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.06%. The high price target for APA is $38.00 and the low price target for APA is $16.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

APA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.32, APA has a forecasted upside of 33.1% from its current price of $18.28. APA has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA has a dividend yield of 0.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. APA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, APA will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.58% next year. This indicates that APA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: APA (NASDAQ:APA)

In the past three months, APA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of APA is held by insiders. 83.10% of the stock of APA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of APA (NASDAQ:APA



Earnings for APA are expected to decrease by -10.58% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $2.79 per share. The P/E ratio of APA is -304.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of APA is -304.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. APA has a PEG Ratio of 0.43. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

