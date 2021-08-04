Earnings and Growth Analysis : Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Earnings results for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Apollo Global Management last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($7.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Apollo Global Management are expected to grow by 37.78% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $4.34 per share. Apollo Global Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Apollo Global Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2704008”.

Analyst Opinion on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.15%. The high price target for APO is $76.00 and the low price target for APO is $52.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apollo Global Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.25, Apollo Global Management has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $59.20. Apollo Global Management has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management pays a meaningful dividend of 3.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apollo Global Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apollo Global Management is 99.01%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Apollo Global Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.08% next year. This indicates that Apollo Global Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

In the past three months, Apollo Global Management insiders have sold 44,906.31% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $243,664.00 in company stock and sold $109,664,187.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Apollo Global Management is held by insiders. 78.03% of the stock of Apollo Global Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO



Earnings for Apollo Global Management are expected to grow by 37.78% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Global Management is 7.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of Apollo Global Management is 7.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.27. Apollo Global Management has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

