Earnings and Growth Analysis : Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Earnings results for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.1.

Aptiv last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Its revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year ($1.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.1. Earnings for Aptiv are expected to grow by 39.84% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $5.23 per share. Aptiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Aptiv will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aptiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $148.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.50%. The high price target for APTV is $205.00 and the low price target for APTV is $76.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aptiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $148.00, Aptiv has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $169.14. Aptiv has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv does not currently pay a dividend. Aptiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

In the past three months, Aptiv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,470,867.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Aptiv is held by insiders. 89.23% of the stock of Aptiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV



Earnings for Aptiv are expected to grow by 39.84% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $5.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Aptiv is 100.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Aptiv is 100.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.49. Aptiv has a PEG Ratio of 4.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aptiv has a P/B Ratio of 5.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here