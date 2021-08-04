Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Earnings results for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Arcosa last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm earned $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Earnings for Arcosa are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.45 per share. Arcosa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Arcosa will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-7233.

Analyst Opinion on Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcosa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.10%. The high price target for ACA is $75.00 and the low price target for ACA is $61.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arcosa has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.25, Arcosa has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $53.64. Arcosa has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa has a dividend yield of 0.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arcosa has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Arcosa is 8.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arcosa will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.16% next year. This indicates that Arcosa will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

In the past three months, Arcosa insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,532,051.00 in company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Arcosa is held by insiders. 87.14% of the stock of Arcosa is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA



Earnings for Arcosa are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Arcosa is 28.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Arcosa is 28.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.31. Arcosa has a PEG Ratio of 6.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arcosa has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

