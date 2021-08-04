Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Earnings results for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.49.

Athene last announced its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Its revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Athene has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year ($15.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Earnings for Athene are expected to decrease by -21.19% in the coming year, from $11.09 to $8.74 per share. Athene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Athene will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4460696”.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Athene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.55%. The high price target for ATH is $83.00 and the low price target for ATH is $50.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Athene has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.73, Athene has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $66.42. Athene has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Athene does not currently pay a dividend. Athene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Athene insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,732,046.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Athene is held by insiders. 83.54% of the stock of Athene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Athene are expected to decrease by -21.19% in the coming year, from $11.09 to $8.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Athene is 4.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of Athene is 4.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.73. Athene has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

