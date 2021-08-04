Wall street estimates Earnings report AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Earnings results for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

AtriCure last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm earned $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year (($1.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AtriCure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.15) to ($0.80) per share. AtriCure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. AtriCure will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AtriCure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.37%. The high price target for ATRC is $102.00 and the low price target for ATRC is $75.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AtriCure has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.25, AtriCure has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $84.25. AtriCure has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure does not currently pay a dividend. AtriCure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

In the past three months, AtriCure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,315,102.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of AtriCure is held by insiders. 97.25% of the stock of AtriCure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC



Earnings for AtriCure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.15) to ($0.80) per share. The P/E ratio of AtriCure is -75.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AtriCure is -75.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AtriCure has a P/B Ratio of 9.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here