Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Earnings results for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Avalara last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Its revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avalara has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avalara are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.75) per share. Avalara has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Avalara will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 845-709-8569 with passcode “245978”.

Analyst Opinion on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avalara in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $186.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.50%. The high price target for AVLR is $210.00 and the low price target for AVLR is $155.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara does not currently pay a dividend. Avalara does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

In the past three months, Avalara insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,880,004.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Avalara is held by insiders. 87.16% of the stock of Avalara is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR



Earnings for Avalara are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Avalara is -220.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avalara is -220.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avalara has a P/B Ratio of 12.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

