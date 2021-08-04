Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Earnings results for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Avista last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business earned $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avista has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year ($2.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Avista are expected to grow by 9.48% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.31 per share. Avista has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Avista will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4621859#”.

Analyst Opinion on Avista (NYSE:AVA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avista in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.07%. The high price target for AVA is $48.00 and the low price target for AVA is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Avista has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avista is 88.95%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Avista will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.16% next year. This indicates that Avista will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avista (NYSE:AVA)

In the past three months, Avista insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $919,357.00 in company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of Avista is held by insiders. 83.95% of the stock of Avista is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avista (NYSE:AVA



Earnings for Avista are expected to grow by 9.48% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Avista is 19.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Avista is 19.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.88. Avista has a PEG Ratio of 3.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avista has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

