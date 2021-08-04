Earnings and Growth Analysis : Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Earnings results for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Axon Enterprise last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business earned $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Axon Enterprise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to $0.60 per share. Axon Enterprise has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Axon Enterprise will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $186.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.28%. The high price target for AXON is $200.00 and the low price target for AXON is $170.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise does not currently pay a dividend. Axon Enterprise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

In the past three months, Axon Enterprise insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,046,693.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Axon Enterprise is held by insiders. 74.80% of the stock of Axon Enterprise is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON



Earnings for Axon Enterprise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to $0.60 per share. Axon Enterprise has a P/B Ratio of 12.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

