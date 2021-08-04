Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Earnings results for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Ball last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year ($2.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Earnings for Ball are expected to grow by 15.95% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $4.07 per share. Ball has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Ball will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21995645”.

Analyst Opinion on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ball in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.73%. The high price target for BLL is $116.00 and the low price target for BLL is $86.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ball has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.13, Ball has a forecasted upside of 25.7% from its current price of $80.44. Ball has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ball has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ball is 20.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ball will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.74% next year. This indicates that Ball will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ball (NYSE:BLL)

In the past three months, Ball insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Ball is held by insiders. 80.84% of the stock of Ball is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ball (NYSE:BLL



Earnings for Ball are expected to grow by 15.95% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $4.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Ball is 35.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Ball is 35.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.92. Ball has a PEG Ratio of 4.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ball has a P/B Ratio of 7.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here