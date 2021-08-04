Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Earnings results for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2.

Becton, Dickinson and last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business earned $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Its revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and has generated $10.20 earnings per share over the last year ($5.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Earnings for Becton, Dickinson and are expected to grow by 1.95% in the coming year, from $12.81 to $13.06 per share. Becton, Dickinson and has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Becton, Dickinson and will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $276.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.20%. The high price target for BDX is $297.00 and the low price target for BDX is $260.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and pays a meaningful dividend of 1.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Becton, Dickinson and has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of Becton, Dickinson and is 32.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Becton, Dickinson and will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.42% next year. This indicates that Becton, Dickinson and will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

In the past three months, Becton, Dickinson and insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $94,130.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Becton, Dickinson and is held by insiders. 83.25% of the stock of Becton, Dickinson and is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX



Earnings for Becton, Dickinson and are expected to grow by 1.95% in the coming year, from $12.81 to $13.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Becton, Dickinson and is 45.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Becton, Dickinson and is 45.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a PEG Ratio of 2.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Becton, Dickinson and has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

