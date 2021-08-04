How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Earnings results for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Bio-Techne last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Techne has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year ($4.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.1. Earnings for Bio-Techne are expected to grow by 22.32% in the coming year, from $5.51 to $6.74 per share. Bio-Techne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Bio-Techne will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “3330876”.

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bio-Techne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $421.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.42%. The high price target for TECH is $490.00 and the low price target for TECH is $340.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bio-Techne has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bio-Techne is 33.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bio-Techne will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.99% next year. This indicates that Bio-Techne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

In the past three months, Bio-Techne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,451,038.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Bio-Techne is held by insiders. 93.16% of the stock of Bio-Techne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH



Earnings for Bio-Techne are expected to grow by 22.32% in the coming year, from $5.51 to $6.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Bio-Techne is 105.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Bio-Techne is 105.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.65. Bio-Techne has a PEG Ratio of 3.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bio-Techne has a P/B Ratio of 13.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

