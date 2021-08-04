Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Earnings results for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Black Knight last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Knight has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year ($1.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.6. Earnings for Black Knight are expected to grow by 15.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.31 per share. Black Knight has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Black Knight will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015610”.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Knight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.50%. The high price target for BKI is $110.00 and the low price target for BKI is $85.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Black Knight does not currently pay a dividend. Black Knight does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Black Knight insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $997,603.00 in company stock and sold $1,023,165.00 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings. Only 4.00% of the stock of Black Knight is held by insiders. 89.21% of the stock of Black Knight is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Black Knight are expected to grow by 15.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Knight is 47.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Black Knight is 47.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.49. Black Knight has a PEG Ratio of 3.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Black Knight has a P/B Ratio of 4.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

