Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Earnings results for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Bloom Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm earned $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Bloom Energy has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bloom Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.09) per share. Bloom Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Bloom Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7526169”.

Analyst Opinion on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.05%. The high price target for BE is $43.00 and the low price target for BE is $25.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bloom Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.88, Bloom Energy has a forecasted upside of 54.1% from its current price of $21.34. Bloom Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Bloom Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

In the past three months, Bloom Energy insiders have sold 798.46% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $753,160.00 in company stock and sold $6,766,856.00 in company stock. 15.86% of the stock of Bloom Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.72% of the stock of Bloom Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE



Earnings for Bloom Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Bloom Energy is -28.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bloom Energy is -28.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bloom Energy has a P/B Ratio of 25.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here