Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Earnings results for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Boot Barn last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to grow by 4.86% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.45 per share. Boot Barn has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Boot Barn will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “1539926”.

Analyst Opinion on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boot Barn in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.26, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.90%. The high price target for BOOT is $92.00 and the low price target for BOOT is $28.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn does not currently pay a dividend. Boot Barn does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

In the past three months, Boot Barn insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,655,422.00 in company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Boot Barn is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT



Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to grow by 4.86% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 42.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 42.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 46.42. Boot Barn has a P/B Ratio of 6.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

