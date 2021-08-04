Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Earnings results for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,485.9. Earnings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions are expected to grow by 100.45% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $4.47 per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Bright Horizons Family Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721001”.

Analyst Opinion on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $172.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.56%. The high price target for BFAM is $215.00 and the low price target for BFAM is $136.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $172.33, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $149.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Bright Horizons Family Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

In the past three months, Bright Horizons Family Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $982,905.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is held by insiders. 96.72% of the stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM



Earnings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions are expected to grow by 100.45% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $4.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 2,485.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 2,485.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 7.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here