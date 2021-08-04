Earnings : What to expect Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Earnings results for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Brookfield Renewable Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brookfield Renewable Partners has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brookfield Renewable Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.14) per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Brookfield Renewable Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7282435”.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.88%. The high price target for BEP is $48.00 and the low price target for BEP is $30.67. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 1.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brookfield Renewable Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

In the past three months, Brookfield Renewable Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.14% of the stock of Brookfield Renewable Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP



Earnings for Brookfield Renewable Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Renewable Partners is -45.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

