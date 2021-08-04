Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Earnings results for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Canadian Natural Resources are expected to decrease by -22.13% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $2.92 per share. Canadian Natural Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Canadian Natural Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “9841366”.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.56%. The high price target for CNQ is $64.50 and the low price target for CNQ is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canadian Natural Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Canadian Natural Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.26% next year. This indicates that Canadian Natural Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

In the past three months, Canadian Natural Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Canadian Natural Resources is held by insiders. 67.48% of the stock of Canadian Natural Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ



Earnings for Canadian Natural Resources are expected to decrease by -22.13% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 22.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 22.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

