Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Earnings results for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

CenterPoint Energy last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Earnings for CenterPoint Energy are expected to decrease by -3.40% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.42 per share. CenterPoint Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. CenterPoint Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.79%. The high price target for CNP is $28.00 and the low price target for CNP is $16.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CenterPoint Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.89, CenterPoint Energy has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $25.87. CenterPoint Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CenterPoint Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CenterPoint Energy is 45.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CenterPoint Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.07% next year. This indicates that CenterPoint Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

In the past three months, CenterPoint Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,419,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of CenterPoint Energy is held by insiders. 88.99% of the stock of CenterPoint Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP



Earnings for CenterPoint Energy are expected to decrease by -3.40% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of CenterPoint Energy is 24.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of CenterPoint Energy is 24.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.80. CenterPoint Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CenterPoint Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here