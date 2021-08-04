, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Earnings results for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Central Garden & Pet last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($2.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Central Garden & Pet are expected to grow by 14.06% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.92 per share. Central Garden & Pet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Central Garden & Pet will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.32%. The high price target for CENT is $68.00 and the low price target for CENT is $40.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Central Garden & Pet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.67, Central Garden & Pet has a forecasted upside of 19.3% from its current price of $48.33. Central Garden & Pet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet does not currently pay a dividend. Central Garden & Pet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

In the past three months, Central Garden & Pet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,029,128.00 in company stock. 10.75% of the stock of Central Garden & Pet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.81% of the stock of Central Garden & Pet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT



Earnings for Central Garden & Pet are expected to grow by 14.06% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Central Garden & Pet is 16.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Central Garden & Pet is 16.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.16. Central Garden & Pet has a P/B Ratio of 2.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

