Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Earnings results for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Change Healthcare last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Change Healthcare has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Change Healthcare are expected to grow by 13.55% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.76 per share. Change Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Change Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Change Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.09%. The high price target for CHNG is $25.75 and the low price target for CHNG is $18.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Change Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

In the past three months, Change Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.51% of the stock of Change Healthcare is held by insiders. 94.78% of the stock of Change Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Change Healthcare are expected to grow by 13.55% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Change Healthcare is -64.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Change Healthcare is -64.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Change Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 6.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Change Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

