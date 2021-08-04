Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Earnings results for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58.

Charles River Laboratories International last issued its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm earned $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has generated $8.13 earnings per share over the last year ($7.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.0. Earnings for Charles River Laboratories International are expected to grow by 14.31% in the coming year, from $9.99 to $11.42 per share. Charles River Laboratories International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Charles River Laboratories International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $346.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.69%. The high price target for CRL is $400.00 and the low price target for CRL is $254.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Charles River Laboratories International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $346.00, Charles River Laboratories International has a forecasted downside of 14.7% from its current price of $405.60. Charles River Laboratories International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International does not currently pay a dividend. Charles River Laboratories International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

In the past three months, Charles River Laboratories International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,397,380.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Charles River Laboratories International is held by insiders. 92.50% of the stock of Charles River Laboratories International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL



Earnings for Charles River Laboratories International are expected to grow by 14.31% in the coming year, from $9.99 to $11.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Charles River Laboratories International is 54.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Charles River Laboratories International is 54.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.60. Charles River Laboratories International has a PEG Ratio of 2.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Charles River Laboratories International has a P/B Ratio of 9.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

