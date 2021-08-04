Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Earnings results for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Chesapeake Utilities last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company earned $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175 million. Chesapeake Utilities has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year ($4.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Earnings for Chesapeake Utilities are expected to grow by 8.75% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $4.97 per share. Chesapeake Utilities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Chesapeake Utilities will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Utilities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.62%. The high price target for CPK is $135.00 and the low price target for CPK is $117.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Chesapeake Utilities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.00, Chesapeake Utilities has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $125.71. Chesapeake Utilities has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chesapeake Utilities has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chesapeake Utilities is 45.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chesapeake Utilities will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.63% next year. This indicates that Chesapeake Utilities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

In the past three months, Chesapeake Utilities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $269,752.00 in company stock. Only 2.57% of the stock of Chesapeake Utilities is held by insiders. 75.03% of the stock of Chesapeake Utilities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK



Earnings for Chesapeake Utilities are expected to grow by 8.75% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $4.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Chesapeake Utilities is 28.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Chesapeake Utilities is 28.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.88. Chesapeake Utilities has a P/B Ratio of 3.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here