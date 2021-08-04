Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Earnings results for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Chimera Investment last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Its revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chimera Investment has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($1.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Chimera Investment are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.59 per share. Chimera Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Chimera Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-6991.

Analyst Opinion on Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chimera Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.18%. The high price target for CIM is $10.00 and the low price target for CIM is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Chimera Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chimera Investment is 90.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Chimera Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.02% in the coming year. This indicates that Chimera Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

In the past three months, Chimera Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Chimera Investment is held by insiders. 47.64% of the stock of Chimera Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM



Earnings for Chimera Investment are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Chimera Investment is 7.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Chimera Investment is 7.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Chimera Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

