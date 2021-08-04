Earnings and Growth Analysis : Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Earnings results for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.8100000000000005.

Cigna last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Its revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna has generated $18.45 earnings per share over the last year ($23.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for Cigna are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $20.45 to $23.28 per share. Cigna has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cigna will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cigna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $283.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.15%. The high price target for CI is $321.00 and the low price target for CI is $235.22. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cigna has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $283.44, Cigna has a forecasted upside of 21.2% from its current price of $233.96. Cigna has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna pays a meaningful dividend of 1.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cigna has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cigna is 21.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cigna will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.18% next year. This indicates that Cigna will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cigna (NYSE:CI)

In the past three months, Cigna insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,031,808.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Cigna is held by insiders. 88.11% of the stock of Cigna is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cigna (NYSE:CI



Earnings for Cigna are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $20.45 to $23.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Cigna is 10.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Cigna is 10.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Cigna has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Cigna has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here