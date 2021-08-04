Will stock surge before Earnings results? Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Earnings results for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Cloudflare last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company earned $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cloudflare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.36) per share. Cloudflare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cloudflare will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cloudflare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.61%. The high price target for NET is $125.00 and the low price target for NET is $55.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cloudflare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.35, Cloudflare has a forecasted downside of 23.6% from its current price of $119.57. Cloudflare has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare does not currently pay a dividend. Cloudflare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

In the past three months, Cloudflare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $85,939,223.00 in company stock. 20.69% of the stock of Cloudflare is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.64% of the stock of Cloudflare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET



Earnings for Cloudflare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Cloudflare is -284.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cloudflare is -284.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cloudflare has a P/B Ratio of 45.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here