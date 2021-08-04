Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Earnings results for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8.

CMC Materials last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. The company earned $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. Its revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CMC Materials has generated $7.47 earnings per share over the last year (($1.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CMC Materials are expected to grow by 3.07% in the coming year, from $7.83 to $8.07 per share. CMC Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. CMC Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CMC Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $163.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.00%. The high price target for CCMP is $180.00 and the low price target for CCMP is $140.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials pays a meaningful dividend of 1.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CMC Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of CMC Materials is 24.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CMC Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.80% next year. This indicates that CMC Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

In the past three months, CMC Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of CMC Materials is held by insiders. 95.21% of the stock of CMC Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP



Earnings for CMC Materials are expected to grow by 3.07% in the coming year, from $7.83 to $8.07 per share. The P/E ratio of CMC Materials is -87.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CMC Materials is -87.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CMC Materials has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

