Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Earnings results for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Cognex last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.9. Earnings for Cognex are expected to grow by 19.55% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.59 per share. Cognex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cognex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720531”.

Analyst Opinion on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cognex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.23%. The high price target for CGNX is $120.00 and the low price target for CGNX is $47.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cognex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.00, Cognex has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $89.35. Cognex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cognex has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cognex is 24.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cognex will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.09% next year. This indicates that Cognex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

In the past three months, Cognex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,650.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Cognex is held by insiders. 87.87% of the stock of Cognex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX



Earnings for Cognex are expected to grow by 19.55% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Cognex is 70.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Cognex is 70.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.41. Cognex has a P/B Ratio of 12.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

