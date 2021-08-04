Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Earnings results for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Colliers International Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Colliers International Group has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.6. Earnings for Colliers International Group are expected to grow by 33.63% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.98 per share. Colliers International Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Colliers International Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4461988”.

Analyst Opinion on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colliers International Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.45%. The high price target for CIGI is $135.00 and the low price target for CIGI is $86.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Colliers International Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.40, Colliers International Group has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $128.24. Colliers International Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group has a dividend yield of 0.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Colliers International Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Colliers International Group is 8.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Colliers International Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.36% next year. This indicates that Colliers International Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

In the past three months, Colliers International Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.30% of the stock of Colliers International Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.55% of the stock of Colliers International Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI



Earnings for Colliers International Group are expected to grow by 33.63% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Colliers International Group is 109.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Colliers International Group is 109.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.87. Colliers International Group has a P/B Ratio of 8.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here