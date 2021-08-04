How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Earnings results for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $0.91 per share. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.72%. The high price target for CCU is $20.60 and the low price target for CCU is $20.60. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas pays a meaningful dividend of 2.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is 72.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.85% next year. This indicates that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

In the past three months, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is held by insiders. Only 17.55% of the stock of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU



Earnings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is 21.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is 21.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.08. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

