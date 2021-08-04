Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Earnings results for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Compass Minerals International last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Compass Minerals International has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year (($5.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Compass Minerals International are expected to grow by 43.72% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $3.09 per share. Compass Minerals International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Compass Minerals International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compass Minerals International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.82%. The high price target for CMP is $75.00 and the low price target for CMP is $55.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Compass Minerals International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.50, Compass Minerals International has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $68.15. Compass Minerals International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Compass Minerals International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Compass Minerals International is 207.19%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Compass Minerals International will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.20% in the coming year. This indicates that Compass Minerals International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

In the past three months, Compass Minerals International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $88,400.00 in company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Compass Minerals International is held by insiders. 90.01% of the stock of Compass Minerals International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP



Earnings for Compass Minerals International are expected to grow by 43.72% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Compass Minerals International is -11.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Compass Minerals International is -11.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Compass Minerals International has a P/B Ratio of 5.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

