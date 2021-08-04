Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Earnings results for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Confluent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.59%. The high price target for CFLT is $50.00 and the low price target for CFLT is $37.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Confluent has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.14, Confluent has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $41.41. Confluent has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent does not currently pay a dividend. Confluent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

In the past three months, Confluent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT



Earnings for Confluent are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.85) per share.

