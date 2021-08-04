Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Earnings results for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Consolidated Edison last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison has generated $4.18 earnings per share over the last year ($3.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Earnings for Consolidated Edison are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $4.22 to $4.54 per share. Consolidated Edison has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Consolidated Edison in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.20%. The high price target for ED is $82.00 and the low price target for ED is $66.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Consolidated Edison has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company's average rating score is 1.40, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. Consolidated Edison has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Consolidated Edison has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of Consolidated Edison is 74.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Consolidated Edison will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.28% next year. This indicates that Consolidated Edison will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

In the past three months, Consolidated Edison insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $26,536.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Consolidated Edison is held by insiders. 60.55% of the stock of Consolidated Edison is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED



The P/E ratio of Consolidated Edison is 22.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Edison is 22.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.98. Consolidated Edison has a PEG Ratio of 8.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Consolidated Edison has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

