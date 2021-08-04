Will stock surge before Earnings results? Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Earnings results for Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.7.

Copa last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa has generated ($6.11) earnings per share over the last year (($18.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Copa are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.89) to $4.28 per share. Copa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Copa will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Copa (NYSE:CPA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Copa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.46%. The high price target for CPA is $100.00 and the low price target for CPA is $59.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Copa has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.00, Copa has a forecasted upside of 21.5% from its current price of $69.98. Copa has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa does not currently pay a dividend. Copa does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Copa (NYSE:CPA)

In the past three months, Copa insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 80.80% of the stock of Copa is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Copa (NYSE:CPA



Earnings for Copa are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.89) to $4.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Copa is -3.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Copa is -3.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Copa has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

