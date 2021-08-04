Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Earnings results for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Criteo last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company earned $213 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Its revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Criteo are expected to decrease by -6.59% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.70 per share. Criteo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Criteo will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Criteo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.05%. The high price target for CRTO is $47.00 and the low price target for CRTO is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Criteo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.79, Criteo has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $38.68. Criteo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo does not currently pay a dividend. Criteo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

In the past three months, Criteo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,049,684.00 in company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Criteo is held by insiders. 81.47% of the stock of Criteo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO



Earnings for Criteo are expected to decrease by -6.59% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Criteo is 30.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Criteo is 30.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.19. Criteo has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

