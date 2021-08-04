Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Earnings results for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Darling Ingredients last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Darling Ingredients has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year ($2.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for Darling Ingredients are expected to grow by 47.63% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $4.99 per share. Darling Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.36%. The high price target for DAR is $105.00 and the low price target for DAR is $47.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Darling Ingredients has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.08, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.18, Darling Ingredients has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $68.64. Darling Ingredients has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients does not currently pay a dividend. Darling Ingredients does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

In the past three months, Darling Ingredients insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $166,529.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.52% of the stock of Darling Ingredients is held by insiders. 95.87% of the stock of Darling Ingredients is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR



Earnings for Darling Ingredients are expected to grow by 47.63% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $4.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Darling Ingredients is 31.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Darling Ingredients is 31.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.08. Darling Ingredients has a P/B Ratio of 3.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

