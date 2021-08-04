Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

Earnings results for DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

DCP Midstream last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Earnings for DCP Midstream are expected to grow by 36.92% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.67 per share. DCP Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. DCP Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6537779”.

Analyst Opinion on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DCP Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.97%. The high price target for DCP is $35.00 and the low price target for DCP is $15.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DCP Midstream has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.40, DCP Midstream has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $26.93. DCP Midstream has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. DCP Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DCP Midstream is 105.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, DCP Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.43% next year. This indicates that DCP Midstream will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

In the past three months, DCP Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.04% of the stock of DCP Midstream is held by insiders. Only 31.42% of the stock of DCP Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP



Earnings for DCP Midstream are expected to grow by 36.92% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.67 per share. The P/E ratio of DCP Midstream is 23.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of DCP Midstream is 23.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.99. DCP Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here