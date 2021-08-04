Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Earnings results for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. Its revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.7. Earnings for DENTSPLY SIRONA are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.19 per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. DENTSPLY SIRONA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4184820”.

Analyst Opinion on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.30%. The high price target for XRAY is $78.00 and the low price target for XRAY is $47.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DENTSPLY SIRONA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.14, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $65.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DENTSPLY SIRONA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is 24.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DENTSPLY SIRONA will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.79% next year. This indicates that DENTSPLY SIRONA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

In the past three months, DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,174,445.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA is held by insiders. 94.51% of the stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY



Earnings for DENTSPLY SIRONA are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.19 per share. The P/E ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is 82.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is 82.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

