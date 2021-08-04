, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Earnings results for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Dropbox last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dropbox has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dropbox are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.76 per share. Dropbox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Dropbox will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8414818”.

Analyst Opinion on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dropbox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.41%. The high price target for DBX is $26.00 and the low price target for DBX is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dropbox has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Dropbox has a forecasted downside of 17.4% from its current price of $31.48. Dropbox has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox does not currently pay a dividend. Dropbox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

In the past three months, Dropbox insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,192,802.00 in company stock. 23.75% of the stock of Dropbox is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.51% of the stock of Dropbox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX



Earnings for Dropbox are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Dropbox is -52.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dropbox is -52.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dropbox has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dropbox has a P/B Ratio of 38.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

