Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Earnings results for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Duke Energy last announced its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Its revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.3. Earnings for Duke Energy are expected to grow by 5.60% in the coming year, from $5.18 to $5.47 per share. Duke Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Duke Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “3383817”.

Analyst Opinion on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duke Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.56%. The high price target for DUK is $108.00 and the low price target for DUK is $94.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Duke Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.82, Duke Energy has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $106.61. Duke Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Duke Energy has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of Duke Energy is 75.39%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Duke Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.57% next year. This indicates that Duke Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

In the past three months, Duke Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,854,017.00 in company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of Duke Energy is held by insiders. 62.67% of the stock of Duke Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK



Earnings for Duke Energy are expected to grow by 5.60% in the coming year, from $5.18 to $5.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Duke Energy is 61.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Duke Energy is 61.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.98. Duke Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Duke Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

