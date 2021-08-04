How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Earnings results for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

DXC Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company earned $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year (($0.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DXC Technology are expected to grow by 16.10% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $4.11 per share. DXC Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. DXC Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4469601”.

Analyst Opinion on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DXC Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.63%. The high price target for DXC is $53.00 and the low price target for DXC is $26.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DXC Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology does not currently pay a dividend. DXC Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

In the past three months, DXC Technology insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $174,984.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.39% of the stock of DXC Technology is held by insiders. 82.82% of the stock of DXC Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC



Earnings for DXC Technology are expected to grow by 16.10% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $4.11 per share. The P/E ratio of DXC Technology is -68.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DXC Technology has a PEG Ratio of 0.42. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. DXC Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

