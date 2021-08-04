Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Earnings results for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Electronic Arts last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Its revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Electronic Arts has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. Earnings for Electronic Arts are expected to grow by 12.73% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $5.49 per share. Electronic Arts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Electronic Arts will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1183378”.

Analyst Opinion on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Electronic Arts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.76, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.25%. The high price target for EA is $181.00 and the low price target for EA is $135.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Electronic Arts has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.76, Electronic Arts has a forecasted upside of 12.2% from its current price of $144.11. Electronic Arts has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts has a dividend yield of 0.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Electronic Arts has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Electronic Arts is 14.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Electronic Arts will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.39% next year. This indicates that Electronic Arts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

In the past three months, Electronic Arts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,243,474.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Electronic Arts is held by insiders. 88.42% of the stock of Electronic Arts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA



Earnings for Electronic Arts are expected to grow by 12.73% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $5.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Electronic Arts is 50.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Electronic Arts is 50.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 33.06. Electronic Arts has a P/B Ratio of 5.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

