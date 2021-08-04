may delivered a positive earnings surprise Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Earnings results for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.08.

Embraer last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business earned $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Embraer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $0.11 per share. Embraer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Embraer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.79%. The high price target for ERJ is $20.00 and the low price target for ERJ is $7.10. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer does not currently pay a dividend. Embraer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

In the past three months, Embraer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Embraer is held by insiders. 40.52% of the stock of Embraer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ



Earnings for Embraer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Embraer is -5.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Embraer is -5.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Embraer has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

