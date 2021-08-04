Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Earnings results for Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Enable Midstream Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company earned $970 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enable Midstream Partners has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.2. Earnings for Enable Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -2.78% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.70 per share. Enable Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enable Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.15%. The high price target for ENBL is $8.00 and the low price target for ENBL is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.89%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enable Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Enable Midstream Partners is 95.65%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Enable Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 94.29% in the coming year. This indicates that Enable Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

In the past three months, Enable Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.90% of the stock of Enable Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL



Earnings for Enable Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -2.78% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Enable Midstream Partners is 41.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14 and the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.99. Enable Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

