numbers crunched for you before earnings results Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Earnings results for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37.

Entergy last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm earned $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year ($7.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Entergy are expected to grow by 5.18% in the coming year, from $5.99 to $6.30 per share. Entergy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Entergy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9088373”.

Analyst Opinion on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.40%. The high price target for ETR is $120.00 and the low price target for ETR is $115.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Entergy has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Entergy is 67.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Entergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.32% next year. This indicates that Entergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

In the past three months, Entergy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,557,667.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Entergy is held by insiders. 85.33% of the stock of Entergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Entergy (NYSE:ETR



Earnings for Entergy are expected to grow by 5.18% in the coming year, from $5.99 to $6.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Entergy is 13.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.88. Entergy has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

