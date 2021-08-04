, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Earnings results for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Equitable last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Equitable has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year (($1.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Equitable are expected to grow by 12.97% in the coming year, from $5.55 to $6.27 per share. Equitable has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Equitable will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equitable in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.26%. The high price target for EQH is $51.00 and the low price target for EQH is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equitable has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.80, Equitable has a forecasted upside of 26.3% from its current price of $30.73. Equitable has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equitable has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equitable is 14.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equitable will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.48% next year. This indicates that Equitable will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

In the past three months, Equitable insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $98,430.00 in company stock. Only 0.15% of the stock of Equitable is held by insiders. 90.74% of the stock of Equitable is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equitable (NYSE:EQH)



Earnings for Equitable are expected to grow by 12.97% in the coming year, from $5.55 to $6.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Equitable is -15.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equitable is -15.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

