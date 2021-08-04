Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Earnings results for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

eXp World last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business earned $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Its revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. eXp World has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.2. Earnings for eXp World are expected to grow by 45.45% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.32 per share. eXp World has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. eXp World will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eXp World in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.94%. The high price target for EXPI is $62.00 and the low price target for EXPI is $53.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World does not currently pay a dividend. eXp World does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

In the past three months, eXp World insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,099,390.00 in company stock. 35.90% of the stock of eXp World is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.72% of the stock of eXp World is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI



Earnings for eXp World are expected to grow by 45.45% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of eXp World is 150.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of eXp World is 150.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. eXp World has a P/B Ratio of 35.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

