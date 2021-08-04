Earnings and Growth Analysis : Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Earnings results for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.42.

Expedia Group last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has generated ($9.95) earnings per share over the last year (($13.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Expedia Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.33) to $3.32 per share. Expedia Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Expedia Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Expedia Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $178.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.00%. The high price target for EXPE is $237.00 and the low price target for EXPE is $113.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Expedia Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $178.00, Expedia Group has a forecasted upside of 15.0% from its current price of $154.78. Expedia Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group does not currently pay a dividend. Expedia Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

In the past three months, Expedia Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,818,931.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Expedia Group is held by insiders. 92.73% of the stock of Expedia Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE



Earnings for Expedia Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.33) to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Expedia Group is -11.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Expedia Group is -11.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Expedia Group has a P/B Ratio of 7.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here