Earnings and Growth Analysis : Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Earnings results for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Fastly last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year (($1.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fastly are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.96) per share. Fastly has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Fastly will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fastly in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.79%. The high price target for FSLY is $95.00 and the low price target for FSLY is $47.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fastly has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.83, Fastly has a forecasted upside of 53.8% from its current price of $47.36. Fastly has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly does not currently pay a dividend. Fastly does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

In the past three months, Fastly insiders have bought 129.10% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $22,141,600.00 in company stock and sold $9,664,695.00 in company stock. 24.33% of the stock of Fastly is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.58% of the stock of Fastly is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY



Earnings for Fastly are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Fastly is -39.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fastly is -39.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fastly has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

